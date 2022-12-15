Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, December 15?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? After a long break as of late, will we have a chance to see the medical drama back with Station 19?

Of course, there are a number of things that we’re happy to break down here, but we should just start with some more news on what’s actually happening tonight: Nothing, at least so far as new episodes go. The Ellen Pompeo drama and the firefighter spin-off will not air through the remainder of the year. To be specific, we know at present that the plan is for them to return on Thursday, February 23.

So when will we get more insight on this particular episode, otherwise known as the final one for Pompeo as a series regular? We’d love for it to be reasonably soon, but the reality is we’re going to be waiting for a good while here. Our hope is that in either late January or early February, we’re going to see a little bit more promotion from top to bottom. We certainly don’t think that ABC is going to let this episode disappear into some void, given that it is essential to their long-term future. They almost certainly realize that the success of this story is going to be very-much key to whether or not there’s a real future without Meredith Grey onscreen. There are a number of other good characters, but Meredith has been the real through-line for almost two decades.

Once Grey’s is back on the air, the good news is that there won’t be too many more hiatuses for a good while. We’re poised to get a really nice arc of episodes! That is the silver lining to us getting such a long hiatus at this point.

Related – Be sure to get further insight now on Grey’s Anatomy, including what Ellen recently had to say about her exit

What do you most want to see when it comes Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 moving forward?

Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







