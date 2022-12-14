Following today’s premiere on Disney+, do you want to get the National Treasure: Edge of History season 1 episode 3 air date? What about more information on what lies ahead?

Of course, it would’ve been fantastic to get the entirety of the story all at once this week, especially in the midst of the holiday season kicking off. (Unfortunately, that’s not happening.) So what are we seeing instead? Well, the plan right now is for episode 3 to start streaming on Wednesday, December 21. The title here is “Graceland Gambit,” and the synopsis below gives you a good sense of what’s coming:

After Jess discovers her late mother’s involvement in the treasure hunt, Jess becomes even more determined to unravel the secrets her mother never told her about their past. She enlists the help of her friends and Liam. This newly formed team of treasure hunters bonds as they decipher a clue handed down by the Masons and embark on a risky mission that sends them to a mansion once owned by and American icon.

Just from this combined with the title, it’s pretty darn clear that we’re talking about Elvis’ famous residence. In between this and the movie starring Austin Butler, isn’t this a pretty big year for the King?

Will Nicolas Cage appear?

We recognize that this is the biggest question associated with the show — it’s been asked of the cast and producers about a million times already. It doesn’t appear as though the actor will be in the first season, unless of course this is the biggest surprise ever. Who knows what the future could hold? The biggest challenge with this show, of course, is going to be keeping people engaged and excited without having Cage around. He has a magnitude that is partially responsible for the first two movies being the overall success that they are.

What do you most want to see when it comes to National Treasure: Edge of History season 1 episode 3 on Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates related to the series. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







