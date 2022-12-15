After what you see this week on Paramount+, there’s a good chance you will want a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6 return date. How can you not? We’re set up in a place right now where there is so much to be excited for!

Unfortunately, it’s true that we are going to be waiting for a little while to dive back into this world again. There is no new installment next week, and the aforementioned streaming service has opted to (understandably) take off the holiday season. The plan instead, at least for now, is that the remainder of the season is going to stream starting on Thursday, January 12, with the season 1 finale coming in February.

For those wondering, production recently wrapped for season 1 of Evolution and now, we’re in a point where we are very-much eager to learn whether or not a season 2 is going to turn up down the road. While we remain hopeful, we’re also in a television world right now where we don’t want to make any bold assumptions. Streaming services can at times be hard to predict!

When it comes to the story for episode 6, there’s absolutely one thing we know that we want to learn: What happens on the other side of the explosion. We are hoping (fingers crossed!) that Luke and JJ make it out of the situation in one piece and if one of them is hurt badly, what does that mean for the case? This vast network of killers still needs to be stopped, one way or another…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Criminal Minds: Evolution moving forward?

Are you sad to be waiting a while for what is next? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back for more insight that you will not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

