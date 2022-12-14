NCIS season 20 spoilers: Will Gibbs have an impact in crossover?

Even though Gibbs may not necessarily be appearing in the upcoming NCIS season 20 crossover event, there is still a way that his impact could be felt.

So what are we talking about here? Well, according to a new report from TVLine there will be a certain Gibbs “presence” in at least some sequence over the course of the three hours — which are now set to air on January 9. It could be a mention, a lesson he taught some of the other agents, or another callback to what we’ve seen in the past. Of course, we’d love a Mark Harmon cameo (he does still visit the NCIS set and is an executive producer), but nothing is confirmed or even suggested on that.

Of course, there are reasons aplenty why Gibbs would be brought up during the crossover, given that he has so many connections to all three teams. Even Jane Tennant over on NCIS: Hawaii knew him, and he played a big role in getting her on board her job! We also wonder if another key player in this crossover, a beloved teacher who helped to train so many agents, could be tied to him in some way. When you have a job as long as Jethro has, it’s inevitable that therre are going to be some tentacles that stretch throughout the organization. What we are seeing right now could very well be a prime example of that.

Even if Harmon is no longer an on-screen part of the show, we’re glad there are some other longtime cast members who can really savor the moment of all three shows joining forces. Take, for example, Sean Murray or Brian Dietzen. Both have been around since the first season, and they’ve never had a chance to do something like this that stretches all three shows.

