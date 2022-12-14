Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Back to March?

Starz continues to slowly update us on their releases for 2023, and it doesn’t make us feel great about Power Book II: Ghost season 3 coming back soon.

This morning, the network confirmed that the long-awaited revival of Party Down is set to return on Friday, February 24. This comes after BMF was already given a January 6 premiere date for its second season. This is exciting news for both of those shows, but potentially not as exciting for those who have been waiting for a long period of time strictly for Michael Rainey Jr. and the rest of the cast here.

With these two announced dates in mind, it does feel more likely that season 3 of Ghost could end up premiering in March, potentially either close to the end of BMF or right after it wraps. It feels fair at this point to just rule out January entirely, given that there’s no reason for them to announce something so last-minute with it. February could still be in play depending on how these releases are shuffled, but does Starz really feel the need to put Power Book II on the air at this point?

Let’s circle back to something we’ve noted in the past — they could go from BMF to Power Book II to Power Book IV: Force to then Raising Kanan in just a span of several months, giving all of us a near-continuous loop of 50 Cent related stories. Why in the world wouldn’t they want to do that? There’s a lot of stuff in general that we could be getting moving forward and, of course, we’re excited for all of the potential there … but we just wish there was more confirmation soon.

The more stuff that gets announced for January or February, the more unlikely that it does seem that we’re going to be getting Ghost within that period of time. That’s the biggest takeaway we’ve got at the moment.

