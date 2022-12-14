Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 directors named

For those who have not heard as of yet, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is already in production! Prime Video is trying to get ahead of the curve here, as they probably realize that it only benefits them to have more episodes on the air as soon as possible.

The irony that comes with saying this? The fact that we are probably still going to be waiting until early 2024 to see the show back. It just takes so long to shoot this series, let alone get everything done in post-production.

Nonetheless, we do have some more news to report today, as the streaming service has confirmed the three directors who are taking on the duty for season 2. Read on, per a new press release:

The three directors – Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Louise Hooper – will each be at the helm of multiple episodes for season two. Brändström, who directed two highly acclaimed episodes of The Rings of Power’s first season (106/“Udûn” and 107/“The Eye”), will be directing four episodes and will also serve as co-executive producer for the series this season. Hamri and Hooper will each be directing two episodes. Brändström and Hamri also have overall deals with Amazon Studios.

It benefits a show like The Rings of Power to have just a few voices taking on this role behind the scenes. It allows for more continuity of vision, and we also think there’s something to be said for not having too many metaphorical cooks in the kitchen. This is a hugely ambitious show and because of that, too many directors could lead to shifts in tony or style. Of course, it’s probably too much to ask to have one director helm the entirety of the season — that happens occasionally in the TV world, but rarely with a show of this enormous scale.

