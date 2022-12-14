Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: World Cup final reveal ahead?

Is there a chance that a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date could be revealed during the World Cup final this weekend? On paper, this seems like one of the last great opportunities we’re going to have for the Apple TV+ series this year.

Think about it like this — we’ve speculated earlier this week about a possible preview around Christmas, but there is still a small chance we get a holiday-themed reveal. Yet, Ted Lasso made Christmas a big deal in season 2, so if they go overboard with it in season 3 (even in the promotion for it), it may become a little too synonymous with it.

You know what the show is 100% synonymous with, to the point where it will never be avoided? Soccer, and that’s why there is a pretty cool opportunity ahead this weekend. The final match is going to be one of the biggest global TV events out there, and it does mark a chance to reach a lot of viewers not just in America, but globally. If there is one reason why this won’t happen, though, that is also rather simple to telegraph: The World Cup has absolutely had its fair share of controversy this time around. We know that the show did something to send off the U.S. National Team earlier this year, but that was about the players. It wasn’t so much about the Cup. It’s still hard to feel confident that Apple TV+ will fly too close to the metaphorical sun.

It should be noted that as of right now, the streaming service has yet to say anything about a possible promo during the World Cup final / some sort of premiere date reveal. They may opt to wait until 2023 to say anything; after all, it’s likely that we are looking at either a late March or April release.

Do you think we could see some sort of Ted Lasso season 3 reveal during the World Cup final?

