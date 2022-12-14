Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC with season 10 episode 11?

Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? We don’t think it will come as a shock, but we’d love to see season 10 episode 11 sooner rather than later. It mostly just comes down to when the network gives us that opportunity.

Unfortunately, it is NOT an opportunity that is going to be coming up tonight. The comedy is currently on hiatus, and it will remain that way until we get around to Wednesday, January 11. That is a long time to wait, but we really shouldn’t be that bitter given that this still isn’t anywhere near as bad of a break as what Grey’s Anatomy / Station 19 are receiving.

So what is coming up next? Per the Futon Critic, the next new episode is titled “Blade Runner: The Musical,” and we’re not quite sure that there IS an episode that can be titled better than that. If there is, what in the world would it be about? We’re hoping that some other information is going to be revealed in the days and weeks ahead, mostly because it never hurts to have a few different things to look forward to. There is still a lot of stuff left for this season!

As for beyond this season, of course we’d love for there to be some more news on that in the near future, especially since season 10 was not promoted to be the final one going into it. After a tumultuous and trying past year, we would personally like to see the show have one more go and opportunity to tie up everything as it sees fit. In general, we’re always going to prefer a final season where it is announced in advance; that way, everyone really has an opportunity to present something that is a worthy tribute to everything we have seen over the years.

Related – Are you interested in some further news right now when it comes to The Goldbergs?

What are you the most excited to see as we prepare for The Goldbergs season 10 episode 11 on ABC?

Be sure to share right away in the comments, and also come back to make 100% sure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







