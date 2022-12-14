Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Season 5 episode 11 talk

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Could we be seeing season 5 episode 11 on the air in just a matter of hours?

We certainly know that within the world of this particular show, there is never a dull moment; however, that does not mean that we’re necessarily going to be new stories around every corner. There, unfortunately, is not one set for tonight; last week’s Christmas episode was fittingly the final one of the year and now, we have to embark on a lengthy hiatus. The plan, at least for now, is for the show to come back on Wednesday, January 11. According to a report coming in from the Futon Critic, the title this installment is “Two More Years and A Stolen Rose.”

What does that mean? It’s really far too early to tell and for now, the most important thing is that we press onward with the knowledge that there will be family-related comedy and chaos at just about every corner. This has never been a show to shy away from shaking things up, and it’s our hope that moving forward, that will continue to be the case.

In general, remember that there is still a LOT of story to come in season 5 alone and at some point in the spring, we can start raising some questions about a potential season 6. We absolutely are going to be optimistic that some cool stuff will be announced in regards to that, but nothing is guaranteed. At the end of the day, it’s going to be up to all of us to keep watching, and also then ABC deciding that they want to continue to have the show be the lead-off for their lineup.

At some point by the end of the month, we’re sure that more insight on episode 11 will be revealed. Stay tuned!

