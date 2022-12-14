Magnum PI season 5: A chaotic finale title tease!

Odds are, we’re going to be waiting until spring to see the Magnum PI season 5 finale — but we have reasons to be excited already!

In a new post on Twitter, the show’s official writers confirmed that “Charlie Foxtrot” is the title for the final episode of the season. Written by David Wolkove (who has done multiple episodes of this show as well as Hawaii Five-0), the title here is a military slang meant often to describe a chaotic situation. In a more crude sense, a clusterf—.

Just in case you needed any more reason to be excited about the end of the season, there you go. We’re going to be seeing something at the end of the season where the writers go all out in an attempt to leave your jaws hanging on the ground. Because NBC greenlit the show for both a season 5 and season 6, that leaves the door open for an epic cliffhanger at the end of the story. We’re certainly hoping that we get a chance to see something in that vein! Sure, we know that cliffhangers make some people bad … but we don’t think it’s a bad thing to have people talking about your story for several months on end.

Of course, we realize fully that there’s a long way to go before we even get to this finale — it’s at the end of a ten-episode season that is sure to be full of twists, turns, and hopefully some romance between Magnum and Higgins. The premiere is set for Sunday, February 19, and we’re certainly hoping that NBC gets the promotional ball rolling on that at some point over the next month. Why wait at this point? Even with some long-term security, we still want to see the show get some good ratings!

What do you think we’re going to see on the Magnum PI season 5 finale, based on the title alone?

Share some thoughts and predictions alone, and remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

