Your Honor season 2 trailer: Can Michael actually atone?

Leading up to its epic premiere next month, Showtime has given us the most extensive Your Honor season 2 trailer to date … and yes, it’s fair to say we are excited. Nervous for the future, but excited nonetheless.

The start of season 1 was about a tragedy that forever changed the life of Bryan Cranston’s character of Michael. Moving into season 2, it is fair to say that the tragedy at the end of season 1 will still linger: The death of his son. We tend to think that explains the bearded look in the image above; Michael will still be in mourning, struggling with both his son’s death and the corruption and conflict that led to that point. Everything that he held dear is gone … but is there any chance for him to redeem himself? Is that even remotely possible at this point?

In the new season 2 trailer (which you can watch at the official Showtime YouTube Channel), you can see quite a bit of drama, but also Michael receiving a new opportunity to infiltrate Jimmy’s operation. This could be a different sort of thriller than what we saw the first season, one that will be deeply emotional and raise big questions about what sort of redemption is possible.

So is this going to be the final season of the series? For the time being, there is still a lot of ambiguity on that subject. Cranston previously noted that it would be and yet, the network has yet to confirm anything at all. We tend to think that they are keeping their options open, most likely because they see no reason to reveal anything. After all, why would they right now? The most important thing is that they can keep people watching who checked out the show in season 1. If they can pull that off, they will 100% be happy.

Related – Be sure to score some other information when it comes Your Honor now

Where do you think things are going to go over the course of Your Honor season 2?

Let us know right away in the comments! Also, keep coming back to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates along the way. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







