Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Of course, we’d absolutely love the chance to see season 10 episode 10 in the near future. After what happened last week, how could you not?

Just think for a moment about some of the big stories the drama has to explore. First and foremost, you have Hailey Upton trying to work through Halstead’s departure, which she is going to have to confront in a way that she didn’t previously. She had the Sean O’Neal investigation to focus on, and taking that on did monopolize a big part of her time. That’s now over … or is it? The fact that O’Neal is still alive suggests that the character could technically return, but we have a hard time thinking that he’s going to ever be on the outside again.

Unfortunately, you won’t get a chance to see things continue tonight … or some other point in the near future, either. There is no Chicago PD on the air until Wednesday, January 4, as we are now right in the middle of an extended holiday hiatus. We’ll welcome more news whenever it starts to come out, but we do tend to think we’re going to be waiting for at least another week for some of that on episode 10.

Beyond Upton, there is still one other significant story to look towards: What’s going on when it comes to Burgess and Ruzek. She is still dealing with a lot of trauma following the end of last season, and we should note that things are going to get worse before they get better. We don’t want that, but we know just how dark and twisted this story can be. All we can hope is that by the end of the episode, there is a potential light at the end of the tunnel.

