Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date hope: New concern?

As we dive deeper into a potential Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date, let’s have a talk about time, shall we? In particular, what time makes the most sense for the show to premiere on Starz? Is there one big thing to hope for?

The first thing to remember within this particular piece is that Starz has, at least for now, announced nothing about the future of the Michael Rainey Jr. series. Could they announce something at the last-second for January? Sure, but that is a risky thing to do. It feels more likely that we are going to see the show back in either February or March.

More so than try to hammer down specifics on that further, we do want to ease some concerns that may be out there about the future of the Power franchise in general. Are these shows in some level of danger? We say that mostly on the heels of Starz canceling both Step Up and Dangerous Liaisons over the past few hours. Clearly, the network is looking to cut costs and trim down at least some of the series that aren’t performing up to expectation.

With that being said, we don’t think there is a reason to worry about Power Book II: Ghost, Raising Kanan, or Power Book IV: Force. For the time being, all three shows seem to be performing rather well, and there’s even been rumors of a Ghost season 4 already. The news of these other shows being canceled should not impact the future of Ghost, and nor should it play much of a role in when season 3 premieres. That decision will be made more based on what else is happening at the network. Given that BMF is really the only thing that Starz has set for the new year, it does feel like the door is at least slightly open for other announcements.

