Survivor 44 premiere date at CBS: What we want

Following tonight’s big season 43 finale, what can we go ahead and say in regards to Survivor 44 on CBS? Within this piece, we’ll share both the premiere date and a little of what we’re hoping to see.

First and foremost, know that tonight’s epic finale / reunion event will give you at least some sort of tease for the upcoming season. Season 44 filmed earlier this year right after season 43; ever since the show starting using the same location, this is the way that the production has operated. It reduces travel time for the crew and, of course, saves money. (We do still miss the days when the show migrated around, but we’re in a different era of TV these days. Also, there are a lot of protocols that are still being followed after the global health crisis.)

Now, let’s get into the premiere date: Wednesday, March 1. You are going to get a two-hour premiere from the jump, which we do think is a great way to start off a new season. You get to know, after all, a lot of the players in a short period of time!

As for what else could be changing from one season to the next, we’re honestly not betting on much. We tend to think that season 43 has been such a success that the producers wouldn’t have altered too much behind the scenes before season 44. There could be some tweaks, but that’s more or less it. The only thing we really wish they’d tone down are these “journeys” that players take where they could keep or lose their vote. They never make that big of an impact, and we don’t love situations where there are a thousand different things to keep track of in the game at any given time.

Related – Go ahead and get some additional information on Survivor and the season 43 finale

As you prepare for Survivor 44 in the new year, is there any one thing you most want to see?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







