Step Up canceled at Starz; no season 4 on the way

Just a matter of days before its season 3 finale, Starz has decided that there will be no Step Up season 4 down the road.

According to a new report from Deadline, the premium-cable network has opted to move forward and not bring the dance-themed series back for another chapter. This show had already had a somewhat complicated run; the first two seasons originally aired on YouTube, but Starz ended up coming on board after the the aforementioned company got out of the original scripted-content business. (It’s similar to how Cobra Kai moved over to Netflix for its third season.)

So why end this show with season 3? It really comes down to economics, which is the same thing that happened with Dangerous Liaisons earlier this week. Starz is clearly taking a look at a lot of their properties right now and making some tough, uncomfortable decisions — we may not like all of them, but that’s the nature of the beast. (Remember, the network also recently canceled Becoming Elizabeth.) We hope that this is the end of the bad news for this network for a good while now.

Since Step Up as a series already switched homes once already, we suppose that it’s possible in theory it could do so again. This series is based, after all, on some successful films, and there is a larger franchise that could live on. If not now, it’s fairly easy to imagine that the show could go away for an extended period of time and then come back at some other point further on down the road. It just won’t be in a TV series form at Starz.

With this news in mind, let’s just hope that the finale this weekend offers up some reasonably closure for those of you who did enjoy this series.

Are you sad that Step Up was canceled, and there won’t be a season 4 coming to Starz down the road?

