How I Met Your Father season 2 premiere date confirmed at Hulu

If you have been eagerly awaiting some more news on a How I Met Your Father season 2 premiere date at Hulu, it is time to celebrate!

Today, the folks over at the streaming service revealed that on Tuesday, January 24, the latest batch of episodes is officially going to premiere. the plan is for new episodes to drop weekly, and we know already that there are twenty episodes to come this season. (We’ll wait and see if there is any point in here where things are split up.)

If you didn’t have a chance to check out the first season when it premiered, there is still plenty of time to do so and we would argue that you should. We’re talking here about one of the more underrated comedies of the year! We know that there was a lot of baggage entering the show thanks to the sheer disappointment of How I Met Your Mother and its ending (understandably so, by the way), but this show really did deliver something that was fun, escapist, and so far satisfying. We also appreciate the way things are slightly different with this show already, with us getting a chance to see the older Sophie (Kim Cattrall) on-screen while watching the story of the younger Sophie (Hilary Duff) play out in front of us. There are a lot of different possibilities as to who the dad could still be, so there’s a lot of time to watch all of this play out.

Of course, we’re anticipating that the next few weeks will be full of teasers and opportunities to discuss all of this further — and you better believe we are more than just a little bit excited to break some of that down after such a long wait.

Related – Be sure to get some further news now, including the return of Paget Brewster!

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to How I Met Your Father season 2 on Hulu?

Be sure to share right away in the comments, and also come back around for other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







