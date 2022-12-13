The Good Doctor season 6 episode 9: Is Lea pregnant?

As we prepared for The Good Doctor season 6 episode 9 on ABC tonight, we were prepared for some sort of huge cliffhanger. After all, that is what the network hyped going into all of this!

The question to us was just who this cliffhanger was going to be about, and some signs pointed to it being Lea. There were some nuggets about some sort of situation spread throughout this episode, and it started with some questions over a hand injury. It was until the very end of the episode where she learned that she’d have to postpone her CT scan. Why? As it turns out, she is pregnant! She and Shaun have another opportunity to plan for the future, but there is another risk that comes with it. This leads to some big questions moving forward about whether or not they will be able to make a lot of their dreams into a reality, as they were both told of the major risks that would come with her expecting another baby.

As for what else happened within this episode, it became all the more clear that there is still something there when it comes to Park and Morgan. Meanwhile, Lim decided to go through the procedure, but before that happened, she got a marriage proposal! She has an opportunity to radically change her life, and that’s without even mentioning the surgery that could radically change her life.

Then, there’s also one other cliffhanger: Is Perez okay? He seemed to have relapsed at the end of the episode, as Jordan found him on the ground. We don’t think that the writers are going to be killing him off but in true The Good Doctor fashion, they obviously want you to be as worried as humanly possible.

Related – Go ahead and read some additional news all about The Good Doctor, including when the show is coming back

What did you think about the overall events of The Good Doctor season 6 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and then also come back for other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







