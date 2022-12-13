The White Lotus season 3: What Jennifer Coolidge hopes for

As we prepare ourselves in advance for The White Lotus season 3 on HBO, we also have to prepare for a season without Jennifer Coolidge. It may not be something we want, but this is the situation we now find ourselves in!

Tanya is dead. Unless Coolidge comes back in a different role, that’s it for her. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress (fresh off a Golden Globe nomination) admits that she is “sad” about saying goodbye to the show. Yet, she did make it clear that moving forward, she hopes that her death is avenged in some way:

I think Greg should get it. He should definitely have to pay for all the misery he caused Tanya. He should definitely get his comeuppance. But I wouldn’t even mind coming back as someone different. You know, you never know.

Coolidge also explained that one of the other tragic things about Tanya’s end is that Greg got even more than he wanted through all of this. Remember that he doesn’t have to pay Quentin and his crew now, given that Tanya shot them on the boat. He now has a way to keep all of the money to himself and really, the only person who may end up stopping him is Portia … and that is provided that she even chooses to do that. We recognize at the moment that there is no real confirmation that she is even coming back.

We recognize already that we’re going to be waiting for a long time to see The White Lotus on the air, but rest assured we’re 100% going to miss it every single week that it is off. There is, after all, so much to look forward to here from top to bottom!

Related – Be sure to see even more news on The White Lotus, including who else could be open to returning

Do you think we are going to see Greg get his comeuppance moving into The White Lotus season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other insight on the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







