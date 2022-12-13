The Voice season 23 premiere date, lineup of coaches

As you prepare for The Voice season 23 to premiere on NBC in the new year, there are a few different things to get into! This is the first time since 2021 that we’re going to have a spring cycle for the show, and this one’s also notable for another reason: It is the farewell for Blake Shelton as a coach.

It’s funny when you go back and think about the first season of the show: Blake was thought of as the least-famous person on the panel, and the guy just there to get country viewers to tune in. Over the years, though, he’s become the winningest coach in the history of the series and beyond just that, also developed real chops as an entertainer beyond just his music. He’s also known for working with his former contestants rather extensively after the fact.

Here is what Blake had to say in a statement about leaving the show:

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23 … This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people; you are the best.”

Season 23 is going to feel both old and new at the same time; after all, Blake will be a coach alongside familiar face Kelly Clarkson, but then also two first-time coaches in Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. Niall has some reality TV experience, as One Direction was first formed back on the British version of The X Factor.

As for the premiere date…

Prepare to watch the new season on Monday, March 6; odds are, that’s where it will continue to be until mid-May when things conclude.

