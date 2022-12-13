The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: A reveal debate

How is Hulu going to reveal The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date? This is, without a doubt, something we are already thinking about, and for good reason. We’re talking here about one of the most popular shows in the history of Hulu, and we have every reason in the world to think that they are going to put their all into making it special.

So just how are they going to go about revealing this date, whenever they opt to do so? We wouldn’t be shocked if the wheels are already starting to turn, even before the final season starts to film…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

Our thinking right now is that a start date is going to be revealed in some sort of epic teaser showcasing a final struggle for June Osborne. Maybe it involves a journey to Hawaii — or, her figuring out a different way to stop Gilead. Maybe Serena is incorporated somewhere in there, and maybe there’s a lot of footage from the first five seasons in there. We just expect some sort of teaser, something to really get people discussing the final season in a big way. Given that Hulu is also developing The Testaments, they have a lot to think about here when it comes to the past, the present, and the future. Certainly, more than they usually do.

So when will this announcement be made? More than likely three or so months before the show actually comes back. We’ve said before that we’re hoping for an early 2024 start; if that does happen, we could see the date come out in the fall of 2023. Those few months could then be spent giving you an epic campaigning highlighting the best that this show has to offer.

Related – Be sure to score some other updates when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 on Hulu?

How do you think the premiere date will be revealed? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, keep coming back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







