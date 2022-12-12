Love Life canceled at HBO Max; no season 3 coming

The following bit of news should not be a huge surprise, but it’s worth noting nonetheless: HBO Max is moving on from Love Life.

Today, the official news came down (per Deadline) about the end of the romantic anthology series, and it comes mere hours after they un-renewed another show in Minx. This is a part of the streaming service’s huge purge as it moves in a very new direction following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

While it is possible in theory that a season 3 ends up elsewhere, that feels doubtful for now. This show has already been off the air for a good while, and the streaming market is already super-competitive with a lot of other properties out there.

We recognize that there is a school of thought out there who will view a lot of the cancellations this year as a market-correction, especially within the Warner Bros. Discovery world. However, we tend to view it as something more aggressive than that. It has shown itself to be at times a matter of business being merciless over what is meant to be a creative industry; cancellations are one things, but the amount of content that has been outright pulled from HBO Max is even more appalling. It’s possible this helps them generate more profits down the road and they can pat themselves on the back for it; from the outside, though, all of this makes the new regime feel hollow towards the roster of shows that helped them to be in the place that they are. The first season of Love Life in particular (starring Anna Kendrick) was one of the earlier HBO Max originals, and it was useful for generating some buzz for the streaming service in the first place.

What do you think about Love Life being canceled at HBO Max, and the streaming service’s recent trend of ending shows left and right?

