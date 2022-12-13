Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Are things being tied up?

As you prepare to check out Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 on Paramount Network this weekend, of course there’s a lot to think about! This is the final episode of the calendar year and just by virtue of that, there will be even more of an interest in seeing a bunch of loose ends tied together.

Do we think that it is going to happen entirely within this episode? Probably not, but don’t be shocked if we end up seeing the story accelerate here in a way that makes the final batch of episodes this season more dramatic and exciting than we’ve seen in some time.

Speaking a recent interview with The Wrap, Luke Grimes (who plays Kayce) makes it clear that over the course of this particular season, you will see some arcs start to tie together and others build in a really fascinating way:

“I feel like this really gets things moving. I feel like Season 5 really starts to push the story into a direction where you go, ‘Okay, it’s all about to happen now.’ For example, Kayce and Monica who’ve had a really hard time sort of deciding where they belong in this story are, by the end of this season, really starting to make some decisions. There are a lot of flashbacks where you find out a lot of information about some of the questions that you might have had, as far as what is the brand? What is all this about? Everything starts to get tied together in a way that lets it go somewhere.”

Of course, just because things start to tie together doesn’t mean that they are going to be in a neat little bow at the end of the season. There is no confirmation at present about a season 6 but we tend to think that the network is going to want it. That just comes down to negotiations with all of the key players.

Where do you most think the story is going to go heading into Yellowstone season 5 episode 7?

