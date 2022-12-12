Euphoria season 3 premiere date: What will the schedule be?

If you do find yourselves interested already in a Euphoria season 3 premiere date, you are one of many people out there. This is a show that HBO has to be pretty eager to get back on the air, even if we know they are definitely not rushing it along.

So what can you expect right now in terms of the season 3 schedule? A lot of it will of course depend on when production kicks off, but we assume that this is going to happen early next year. Following that, we’ll have to see when it wraps up and from there, the network can figure out when the bulk of these episodes are actually ready to come on the air. Choosing a premiere date is not always an easy process, and there are a handful of moving parts that come into figuring it out.

What we would assume, at least for now, is that HBO will want to operate with a similar schedule to what we saw with season 2. That season premiered in early January and ran through the end of February. Why change that for season 3? If it starts in early 2024, there’s a chance that it could be wrapped before the start of spring. We’re not expecting more than eight episodes, and this would allow for the network to move from one huge hit to another — potentially the second season of House of the Dragon!

Of course, we would not expect anything when it comes to the schedule to be announced until at least the fall of next year; we’re just hoping that by this time in 2023, there is some sort of teaser out there for what will be coming. Also, whether or not season 3 ends up being the final one.

