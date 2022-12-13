The White Lotus season 3: Will Ethan return? Will Sharpe says…

Is there a chance that we will see more of Will Sharpe as Ethan on The White Lotus season 3? In the wake of the season 2 finale, there is of course something to wonder here when it comes to just about every character.

With that being said, for the time being there are also still a number of mysteries. We’re still so early in the offseason that creator Mike White has not said if there are going to be any returning characters 100%. Not only that, but nobody has even specified the setting for the next chapter! There may be a number of season 2 actors who are open to returning, but they don’t have a lot of say in the matter. As Sharpe himself told Entertainment Weekly, “that’s for Mike to decide.” (He did, for the record, say he’d be open to coming back.)

We do personally think that at least one or two familiar faces from season 2 will be back, but we’d be surprised that it’s anyone within the Harper / Cameron / Ethan / Daphne group pictured above. We tend to think that all four of them have already managed to get a relative amount of closure. Daphne seemed to know who Cameron was long before heading to Sicily, and she had found her own way of handling it. (It certainly wouldn’t work for everyone, but it does for her.) Meanwhile, Ethan found some sort of peace thanks to whatever happened to Daphne when they were separated from the hotel. Now, his relationship with Harper seems to be in a better place.

If there is someone from season 2 who is likely to turn up in season 3, our prediction is Portia, mostly because of what happened to Tanya and the knowledge she already has. Of course, how that leads to her being at another resort remains to be seen.

