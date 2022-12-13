FBI: International season 2 episode 9 return date: ‘Wheelman’

After tonight’s new installment on CBS, do you find yourself interested in getting an FBI: International season 2 episode 9 return date? What about other insight on what lies ahead? Rest assured, we’ve got more news to hand down on both of these fronts within!

First and foremost, let’s (unfortunately) remind you now that there is no new episode of the series next week, or the remainder of the year for that matter. Instead, the plan for now seems to be to bring this show back on Tuesday, January 3. Of course, this is a long time to wait, but it’s also pretty standard for a network TV show. From that vantage point, we’re actually grateful that there isn’t some sort of longer break to drive home the frustration further.

As for what’s coming up story-wise, here’s what we can say: The title is “Wheelman,” and the FBI: International season 2 episode 9 synopsis offers up more insight:

“Wheelman” – The Fly Team races through the streets of Budapest to put a halt to a major art heist about to be perpetrated by an American. Also, Forrester grows angry as Dandridge watches every move the team makes, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Jan. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This will be one of those action-packed stories that tests the entire team on a number of different ways — there’s a real action component to it, but also a sense of real jeopardy for the team. It’s not easy for anyone to do their job when you’ve got someone looking over your shoulder, and that is seemingly what is going on here when it comes to Dandridge and Forrester.

Rest assured, we do imagine that a little more news about this episode will start to reveal itself as we get closer to a date.

Related – Be sure to get some other great insight when it comes to FBI: International right now

What are you the most excited to see entering FBI: International season 2 episode 9?

Are you sad to be waiting a while for it? Share in the comments, and come back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







