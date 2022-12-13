FBI season 5 episode 10 return date: A look towards ‘Heroes’

Are you interested in learning the FBI season 5 episode 10 return date at CBS following what we had tonight, plus a few more details all about what lies ahead? Of course, there are a few different things that are well worth getting into here!

First and foremost, though, we must begin with the bad news: You are going to be waiting a good while to see the franchise back on the air. Originally, the plan was for all things FBI to come back on Tuesday, January 3. However, that has since been delayed (at least for the main show) to January 10. (The spin-offs are still set, for now, for the 3rd.) There is no specific reason behind the change, though we do wonder if this is just all about giving the post-production team more time to polish up some of these stories. You can’t expect them to work themselves to the bone over the course of the holiday season!

Just in case you want more insight on season 5 episode 10 of the flagship show, the title is “Heroes,” and you can get a brief synopsis for what lies ahead below:

“Heroes” – The team jumps into action when JOC analyst Kelly Moran is taken hostage, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Clearly, CBS isn’t interested in handing too much over here for this episode but at the same time, do they really need to? They are clearly banking on the fact that the hostage crisis alone is going to be well worth the price of admission and it may very well be. After all, there are multiple different things that a story like this could focus on that aren’t even mentioned here. A lot of these installments seem to be more complicated than first meets the eye.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news on FBI, including what else you can expect to see

What are you the most interested in seeing at present when it comes to FBI season 5 episode 10?

Is there any specific thing you most want to see? Share right now below! Once you do just that, come back for other insight you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







