Is FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International new tonight, 12/13?

Is FBI new tonight over on CBS? Are we going to be seeing the show back alongside FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International? We know that there’s been a hiatus as of late with the franchise and with it so close to Christmas, it may be easy to assume that this is going to continue.

However, here is where we come bearing some great news: All three shows are about to be on the air again! There are new episodes tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and while these will be the final ones of the year, there is still a lot to be excited about here from start to finish. If you do want to learn a little bit more, go ahead and check out the attached synopses below…

FBI season 5 episode 9, “Fortunate Son” – A teen shows up at FBI headquarters with a large bag of fentanyl, seeking the team’s protection from the men who shot his father. Also, Nina comes to Scola with a proposal he is hesitant to accept, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Dec. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 2 episode 8, “Hail Mary” – Vo goes undercover when the Fly Team investigates the mysterious death of an American model in Milan. Also, Kellett is caught off guard when Dandridge arrives looking for visibility on the case, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Dec. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 8, “Appeal” – When three prosecutors are assassinated outside a bar in their small Arkansas town, the team is called in to determine if this was connected to a case from the local DA’s office or if it’s a personal vendetta. Also, Ray feels compelled to help a woman and her young son combat an injustice, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Dec. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of the three shows, we wonder if FBI proper is going to be the one that has the most long-term ramifications, though we mean that mostly because we are going to be seeing Nina come back into this world.

