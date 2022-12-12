Yellowjackets season 2: A chance for early season 3 renewal?

As many of you may have heard at this point, we are going to have a chance to see Yellowjackets season 2 premiere on March 24. Isn’t that a nice gift to have this early in advance? We tend to think so!

Now, of course we do want to look beyond that, mostly because it’s hard to ever be entirely satisfied as a TV fan. We of course find ourselves wanting more, and in this world, of course there is a lot to presumably look forward to.

As we dive deeper into this discussion, one of the important things to remember in advance here is that the Yellowjackets creative team have already devised a multi-season plan for this story. There is zero evidence at the moment that season 2 will be the final one, and commercially, there is zero reason why this would even be considered at present. We tend to think that instead, the folks at Showtime are going to be working in order to ensure that they can get the ball rolling on the new season fast.

Given that season 2 wraps filming in February, don’t be surprised that come March, there will already be season 3 discussions. we tend to think that the network will want to accelerate the production cycle as fast as they can so there is not as long of a wait between seasons. This show is poised to be the #1 hit of 2023 for Showtime, and we especially tend to think that after it has managed to build so much momentum over the past few months. It manages to have both shock value and a little bit of mystery, and we tend to think that these are things that viewers covet at this particular point in time.

