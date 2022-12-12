Call the Midwife cast previews 2022 Christmas Special!

In just under two weeks from today the Call the Midwife 2022 Christmas Special is going to be here! This is a chance to see a charming, magical story with emotion, heart, and so much more. If you love everything about the show’s Poplar world, you are going to love this.

So while you wait for the big event to arrive on BBC One and also PBS, why not hear more from the cast? If you head over to the link here right now, you can see Stephen McGann (Dr. Turner), Max McMillan (Timothy), and Laura Main (Shelagh) all do their best to discuss what this particular special means to them. Main in particular is a huge fan of Christmas, so this entire event feels like something special to her. This is an opportunity for her to have effectively two different celebrations. For those unaware, the cast first gets together in order to film the show in the spring, which means they have to pretend it is late December a good eight or so months early.

If you love the holiday, we tend to think that you don’t mind doing this in the slightest! This is another opportunity to have a good time with some people you love and care about.

Rest assured that this year’s special will be jam-packed, and it is also going to be set at a rather important time in many of these characters’ lives. The story is set in the aftermath of the train crash at the end of season 11, and there could be some characters still recovering from that. Meanwhile, a few others could be doing their best in order to prepare for the future — let’s just hope for some major events and milestones entering season 12!

