Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Any endgame discussion?

As the wait for a Virgin River season 5 continues behind the scenes, we are at a point where there is a lot to ponder over! Take, for example, whether or not we’re truly getting near the end of the road for this story.

Should we be worried at all that season 5 will end up being the end of the road? We should go ahead and note that if you are concerned, we absolutely do understand at this point. However, there is no real reason to be. This is one of those shows that has managed to only become more popular over time, and it’s one that a lot of other networks / streaming services frankly wish that they had. While there aren’t a ton of Netflix series that actually make it to season 6, this is one that does feel like it is going to break the mold, as strange as that may be to find out. It has shown itself to be incredibly addictive, with there being a real attachment for these main characters.

So even though there may be no renewal yet, don’t take that as an excuse to sound any alarms. We expect season 5 (which has already been completed in terms of production) to premiere in the summer; in particular, July makes the most sense. Don’t be shocked if there is a renewal announcement before then, just to make sure that season 6 can film next summer / fall before the temperatures in British Columbia start to cool down too much. Also, it makes sense for a season 6 to have the same visual aesthetic as some of the other ones that came on the air beforehand.

In the end, if you love Virgin River, go ahead and be confident in the future. Of course, you can still encourage your friends and family to check out the show — the more the merrier, and the better the chances of a season 7.

How many more seasons do you think a show like Virgin River really has?

Be sure to let us know in the comments, and also come back here for some other insight on the story.

