Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 promo: Will John get impeached?

We know that Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 is coming to Paramount Network this weekend, and early signs suggest the story is about to fire on all cylinders. We could be getting one of the most dramatic and chaotic stories so far, and there could be one central issue that accelerates everything to a completely different level: The impeachment of John Dutton.

Could this actually happen? While on paper it may seem unlikely, there are some reasons to think that it may very well be possible…

First and foremost, go ahead and remember this: Sarah Atwood is in the process of digging up as much dirt on him as possible, and the promo for what’s coming up last night suggested that it could be continuing on an even bigger level. The situation with the wolves could end up being the #1 thing that does him in — at least if it can be proven that there was some sort of cover-up there. We know that the “Train Station” in its own way could be the character’s undoing, but we think that situation would go beyond impeachment if it ever came up. That seems like one of those revelations that you get at the end of a season.

To be fair, it is abundantly clear at this point that there is a ton of drama coming within the next episode. Since this is the final one of the calendar year, we don’t think that it’s altogether crazy to imagine that there is going to be some sort of epic cliffhanger here. John’s too much of a target by people in the state for it to just be accepted that the state will not move forward under his watch. Someone is sure to try something, and it’s mostly a matter of 1) who that person is and 2) what it is that they decide to do.

