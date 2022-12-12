Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Are episodes ready?

We know that there are a ton of questions out there when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3, and a lot of the frustration is pretty understandable.

For the sake of this piece, there’s one thing in particular we want to get into: Is the show actually ready to air whenever Starz wants it? Is the delay at this point really all about the network as opposed to anything the show itself is doing? There are a few things to get into at this point…

In case you didn’t know at this point, it’s been well over a hundred days since production wrapped on season 3 and yes, that is absolutely a super-long time. However, it’s not unusual that there is this long a wait between when a show wraps and when it actually airs. Remember that there is a lot that has to be done here in between! Stories have to be edited and scored, and from there, you want to comb through all the episodes to make sure they are perfect.

What is a little more unusual, however, is the fact that we are still waiting at this point for even an announcement of a premiere date, let alone an actual start day. We tend to think the show would be more than ready to go in January or February, especially since you don’t have to have the entire season done at the same time here. This is really all about what Starz as a network is trying to do more so than whether or not the show will have some episodes prepared. Remember that Ghost is not House of the Dragon, The Boys, or one of those other shows that has a ton of special effects from top to bottom.

