Golden Globes 2023: Was House of the Dragon star top snub?

There were a lot of fantastic nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes this morning, but we also can’t help but feel a pit in our stomach for one actor in particular.

Are we thrilled that House of the Dragon managed to get a Drama Series nod? Certainly, and the same can be said for star Emma D’Arcy. However, there is one other omission that feels especially awful this morning — and as great as Matt Smith (pictured above) was, it’s not even him.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Instead, we are looking here in the direction of Paddy Considine as King Viserys, a man who so desperately tried to be measured in a world where it is impossible. This was a performance so great that George R.R. Martin told him he did a better job with the character than he did in the Fire & Blood source material. Viserys was not an easy role to play, given that he didn’t always have the darkest, most sinister material, especially early on in the series. Yet, as his condition worsened, Considine was able to bring so many layers to this extremely troubled man as both physically and mentally, he was pulled in several directions. His final episodes of the character were both gut-wrenching and breathtaking all at once.

The biggest reason why this snub is especially egregious is that Considine is not going to have another metaphorical kick at the can. This was it for him; there is no opportunity for something more down the road with this show. Smith will hopefully have some other chances.

Were there other snubs?

Absolutely. We’re bummed about Rhea Seehorn, but feel a certain measure of relief that she got an Emmy nomination earlier this year. That helps to take at least a certain measure of the sting away. We also remain disappointed that Snowfall star Damson Idris is routinely overlooked but at this point, it has happened so many times that we’ve almost grown numb to it.

Related – Be sure to score other news on House of the Dragon, including some season 2 hopes

Do you think the biggest Golden Globe snub this year came from House of the Dragon?

Share right away in the comments, and also come back for some other news on the series. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







