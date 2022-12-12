Yellowstone season 5 episode 7: Watch out for the wolves?

As we get ourselves prepared for Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 on the Paramount Network next week, of course there’s a lot on our mind! There is also a lot that the Dutton family should be thinking about, especially when it comes to the state of the ranch and the future.

This brings us back to a subject that we’ve been thinking about for a while: Those wolves that were shot on the land. On the surface, this may not feel like the biggest crisis that the Dutton family has taken on this season. Yet, when the dust settles there may be more to worry about here than almost anywhere else in this world.

The big issue with the wolves is that there’s a snowball effect that comes with this sort of scandal, especially when the people involved don’t take it too seriously. Rip doesn’t seem concerned about it anymore; meanwhile, John literally got someone out of prison to be his environmental adviser. He managed to shy away from meeting the President just because he was helping Emmett’s widow grieve his passing. He has this air of invincibility about him.

In the end, though, the main problem Kevin Costner’s character could be forced to deal with her relates to his image of authenticity: It’s why people like him across the state. It’s why they voted for him. The issue of the wolves’ death is one thing. The fact that there’s a cover-up adds to it significantly. This could be the thing that sheds away that authenticity and because of that, it could lead to his unraveling.

Is there a guarantee that this is happening? Hardly, but we’d certainly be prepared for it through the rest of the season.

