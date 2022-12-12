The Resident season 6 episode 11 spoilers: How it builds to finale

The Resident season 6 episode 11 is, unfortunately, not going to be airing on Fox until we get around to January 3. We’re done with the show for the calendar year! What makes this situation even more complicated is knowing that there are just three episodes left. There’s no guarantee of a season 7 as of yet, but we remain hopeful. After all, why wouldn’t we try to be? This is a story that has brought so much to the table already, and we left off in a really interesting place for Billie and Conrad.

So what sort of stories are planned for the remainder of this season? While executive producer Andrew Chapman cannot give everything away, he did pass along the following message to TV Insider:

We have a great wrap-up for Billie and Cade [Kaley Ronayne], and Conrad. We have very satisfying stuff that will happen between Raptor [Malcolm-Jamal Warner] and Leela and Padma and the babies. We have a fun surprise between Devon [Manish Dayal] and Leela. And we have really powerful, strong storylines that will wrap up, [such as] Ian’s [Andrew McCarthy] addiction story, his addiction story vis-à-vis Kit, but also vis-à-vis his daughter Cade. And then a fantastic final storyline between Bell and Kit and the governor and the hospital’s fate, which will be very much in jeopardy right up until the very end.

We always knew that it was gonna be 13 episodes. There was really never any talk of more than that for this season. But we don’t know about Season 7. It’s still a possibility. We’re wrapping up the season, but not the show.

When you consider the latter line here, we do think that there’s a reasonably-good chance that we’re going to get a cliffhanger of some sort at the end here. It may not be similar to what we had at the end of last season, but why would it be? You always want to mix things up on a show like this!

