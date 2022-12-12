The White Lotus season 3: How many episodes will we get?

The White Lotus season 3 is going to be premiering on HBO at some point in the future, but there is still plenty to wonder about.

Take, for starters, the simple question of just how many episodes we’re going to get in the latest chapter of the series. The first season ran for six episodes from start to finish; meanwhile, season 2 saw a slight increase to seven. Personally, we wouldn’t mind seeing it go up to eight, though telling a singular story in a little more difficult the larger you make the episode count.

In the end, this is never going to be a show that tells stories in the 10-12 episode range, mostly because the idea of this would probably send creator Mike White to an early grave. Remember that he is the writer and director of these episodes, and that is a LOT for any one person to take on. Sometimes, it’s better to be left wanting more, and that is certainly what we think following the end of season 2.

The best thing entering season 3 of this show in general is that we’re looking at a fairly blank canvas. There are SO many directions that the show could venture in down the road, but it mostly comes down to when we’re going to have an opportunity to see them. While we may learn about some castings next year, we have a hard time thinking that the next season will arrive until 2024. In between this, Euphoria season 3, and then also season 2 of House of the Dragon, this could be a potentially stacked time for HBO — one of the best times in recent memory for the network.

We just hope season 3 lives up to the standard set by the first two seasons — we say that after we were certainly skeptical of season 2. In the end, it delivered!

How many episodes are you expecting to see within The White Lotus season 3?

