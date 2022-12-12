Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off: A Kat Harington tease?

There has been a considerable amount of talk for a good while about a Game of Thrones spin-off focusing on Jon Snow. Rumor has it, at least for now, that the show is in development.

So is that really the case? Well, HBO hasn’t confirmed it, but we do remain fairly optimistic that news is going to surface before too long. For the time being, we’ll settle even for speculation about the future of the character, especially when it comes from Kit Harington himself.

Speaking (per Entertainment Weekly) while at the official Game of Thrones Convention Sunday night, Harington did not address the spin-off directly … but he did have some interesting things to say about where his character stood at the end of the flagship show:

“I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly … At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.

“He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that… That’s interesting.

“… So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay. He’s not okay.”

We certainly think there is a good chance for a potential show here down the road, but it takes a lot for HBO to give something an official greenlight. Don’t be shocked if we have to wait a few more months to get some sort of news on this project.

