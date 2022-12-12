Squid Game season 2 premiere date: The value in waiting?

When it comes to Squid Game season 2, it is already clear at this point that Netflix is fine with being patient. Just look at the info that is out there! There’s a reason we’re not seeing the show until at least 2024, and that the streaming service was fine not rushing anyone back into production. Filming has yet to begin for the latest batch of episodes, and we’re looking at a situation here where it could be summer or even fall of the aforementioned year before it comes back.

Is there value in a highly successful show like this being off the air for so long? It greatly depends on the way in which you view it.

For Netflix, we do think there’s one thing that they may want from a PR perspective: record-setting numbers. It’s the reason why we wouldn’t be shocked if they premiere season 2 around Thanksgiving, mostly to capitalize on a similar window that Wednesday did earlier this year.

Of course, the question we’d counter with is this: Does Squid Game really need to set any more records? Sure it looks good on a PR sheet, but season 1 is already Netflix’s most successful show ever. The only reason we think it’s okay to wait that long is for the sake of quality — a series like this may require a lot of time in post-production.

There is one significant downside that could come with having to wait so long for more: The fair that audiences will eventually lose interest. While there are shows that take two or three years off between seasons — Netflix certainly has another one in Stranger Things — it is a risk. You really have to sell yourselves to viewers who have moved on that it’s worth coming back and checking out the next chapter.

How long do you think we will be waiting to see Squid Game season 2 arrive on Netflix?

