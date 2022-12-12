The Good Doctor season 6 episode 10 return date at ABC

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to get The Good Doctor season 6 episode 10 return date over at ABC? Rest assured, there is plenty of content well worth watching out for! Freddie Highmore and the rest of the cast still have some dramatic, meaty stories ahead and we’re looking forward to diving into a lot of them.

Of course, we should really start off here by getting the bad news out of the way: Tonight was the last installment of the calendar year, and of course the producers wanted to leave a LOT of questions open for the rest of season 6 to explore. This is a show known for its jaw-droppers, and they spent a lot of time hyping tonight’s shocker well in advance.

Here’s what we can say about episode 10: The plan is, at least for now, to it to air on Monday, January 23. Why the long wait? A lot of it has to do with ABC wanting to give The Good Doctor the best opportunity to succeed possible. They are well-aware of the fact that if they started airing the show before The Bachelor came back, they’d have less of a chance to post big ratings. The late January start also helps the network avoid competition from college football — the national title game takes place on January 9.

The unfortunate news is that because January 23 is so far away, we’re not going to have a lot of other news on what’s ahead for a good while. That just opens the door for more speculation, no? Fingers crossed that we end up seeing some great stuff on the other side and we have a lot of great content that will be dramatic and allow us to get to know the characters better. We also know there is a potential spin-off planned here in The Good Lawyer, so also keep your eyes peeled for that.

