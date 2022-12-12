Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS, season 4 episode 10?

Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying, but of course we’d like for there to be more episodes on the air! One of the great things about network TV shows is that you get so many installments every season but unfortunately, there are still a few hiatuses that get included here and there. That includes, unfortunately, tonight.

For those of you who are not aware, last week’s installment is the final one of the calendar year and moving forward, the plan is for the comedy to return on Monday, January 16. Why are we waiting so long? We’re sure that there are some out there who anticipated the show coming back a little bit earlier, but on January 9 you’re going to see a three-part NCIS crossover event. Because of this, there is going to be no room for CBS’ comedy lineup to come back until January 16.

Now if you want to better set the stage for what’s coming up next on Bob Hearts Abishola, we suggest that you check out the season 4 episode 10 synopsis below:

“An Afro and a Peugeot” – Bob and Abishola are at odds over whether Dele is ready to get behind the wheel and decide to take matters into their own hands. Also, Christina offers Douglas some work advice only to watch him claim her ideas as his own, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Jan. 16 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Networkand available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So far, the show continues to fire on all cylinders, and we can only hope that there’s going to be news on a season 5 before too much longer.

