Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS, season 5 episode 10?

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to check out season 5 episode 10 in the near future? Just as you would expect, there is a LOT to dive further into here.

First and foremost, though, let’s break down the news as we currently have it: There is no new episode on the air tonight, and there won’t be one for a good while, either. The plan at present is for the series to return on Monday, January 16 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Why such a long wait? The simple answer is that on January 9, the NCIS franchise is doing a three-part crossover event. Originally, the plan was for the crossover to air on January 2, but that has been pushed back.

So while you are going to be waiting more than a month here to see what’s coming up next, we do at least want to give you something more to look forward to. Go ahead and check out the full season 5 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Welcome to the Getaway” – Calvin and Tina decide to take the honeymoon they never had to Madrid. Also, Dave and Gemma team up with Malcolm and Marty on a project intended to surprise Calvin upon his return, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Jan. 16 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

In general, one of the more exciting things about the next chapter of the show is pretty simple: Calvin venturing into a new world. He’s just made a very important decision when it comes to his career, so what is he going to do now? We do think that the next few episodes could be a lot about exploring that, and we’re eager to see what’s coming on the other side.

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Neighborhood season 5 episode 10 on CBS?

Are you sad to be waiting a while to see it? Be sure to share below, and remember to come back for all sorts of other great updates. (Photo: CBS.)

