The Cleaning Lady season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

First and foremost, let’s just discuss the news as we currently have it: Nothing is altogether confirmed when it comes to the future here. We’d love for there to be another batch of episodes, mostly because this is the sort of show that obviously could give us a number of additional twists and turns. Unfortunately, there is just no guarantee that we’ll get them. Fox does need some solid programming options, and the tough spot that they’re in at present is that they don’t really have any runaway hits. They’ve already canceled Monarch, a show that they were really hoping would be their next version of Empire. While they have the 9-1-1 franchise, they do need something beyond just it. The Cleaning Lady was a pleasant surprise when it first premiered earlier this year, but the ratings for season 2 were down a little more than 30% from what we saw in season 1 (at least in live metrics).

The unfortunate thing is that there’s no guarantee we’re going to hear about the future one way or another anytime soon. While Fox was quick to pull the plug on Empire, they could theoretically wait to announce something here until the spring. Typically May is when most schedules are formulated and at that point, they will be able to gauge how a number of their other shows fare. We recognize that there are several new series coming on board the schedule in 2023.

Provided that we do get a season 3 renewal, the earliest we imagine it airing is September 2023. It would be great to get a larger episode order, but that’s a hard thing to be confident about at this point.

