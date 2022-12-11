BMF season 2 premiere: When to expect more details

With tonight serving as the big finale for The BMF Documentary, why not start to look towards BMF season 2 itself? Without the flagship show, we wouldn’t have this docuseries. It obviously presents a slightly different side to the story, and serves as some sort of template to what could be coming.

We’re lucky at this point that we don’t have to wait too long in order to see season 2 of the scripted entitled. It was announced a while back by Starz that you would have a chance to see it come Friday, January 6, so there hasn’t been any drama there. Airing the show on Fridays is a unique little twist to what we were expecting, but we have every reason in the world to think that it will be successful. So much of this show’s audience comes via streaming as opposed to watching it live. It really doesn’t matter all that much when these episodes are made available to subscribers.

So far, the network has already released a good bit of info, whether it be a teaser, a trailer, or a full synopsis for what’s next. Is there anything more for them to share over the next little while? We’d say so. Keep your eyes peeled for an official description of the premiere the next couple of weeks, and we also wouldn’t be too shocked if something more is released when it comes to the new characters populating this world.

If you love the BMF universe, just sit back and know there’s a lot of good stuff coming your way. We think there’s every reason in the world to believe this season will live up to a lot of the hype that is out there.

