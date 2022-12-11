Your Honor season 2 premiere: Where is it on Showtime?

Are you looking for the Your Honor season 2 premiere over at Showtime? If so, we more than understand. There is some confusion out there, and we are here to help clear a little bit of that up.

So where do we start off here? Originally, the Bryan Cranston drama was supposed to premiere with its latest batch of episodes this weekend. However, it has since been delayed until Sunday, January 15. Why? The easiest explanation we can offer is that the show is still being filmed, and the producers may have needed some more time in order to get the remaining episodes in the can.

Bryan Cranston said earlier this year that the upcoming batch of episodes is going to be the show’s last, though that has not been confirmed by the network as of yet. We do tend to think that this season will at least offer some closure, though you could’ve argued that the first season did, as well. (This show had an interesting conclusion to its first season, albeit a tragic one for Cranston’s Michael.)

As we prepare ourselves now for season 2, one of the things that we’re most curious to see is whether or not any redemption is possible for the show’s lead character, a man who will clearly be grief-stricken and struggling with the meaning of his life now. This is someone who previously spent a lot of time laying down judgment on others. Now, much of his world will need to be redefined. This is going to be most likely a challenging and emotional batch of episodes. Let’s just hope that it lives up to some of the hype.

Rest assured that in the next month, there IS going to be more info that surfaces, whether it be more teasers or episode details.

Related – Be sure to get some additional updates all about Your Honor now

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Your Honor season 2 at Showtime?

Are you sad that the show is not longer premiering this weekend? Be sure to share now in the comments, and also come back for more info the moment it is out there. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







