1923 season 1: Will premiere air after Yellowstone season 5?

As we prepare for Yellowstone season 5 to go on hiatus next week, why not spend a moment discussing its latest prequel in 1923? For those who have not heard, the Paramount+ prequel starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will be premiering next week, and it should be a nice way to tide us over until we see the second half of the flagship show.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s take a moment to talk about how Paramount as a company is looking to accumulate the largest possible audience here. What sort of plans are currently in the cards?

Well, according to the official Paramount Network schedule, you are going to have a chance to see the 1923 premiere next week following Yellowstone season 5 episode 7. Similar to what we’ve seen with Tulsa King earlier this year and 1883 back last fall, this is a way to convince cable viewers to subscribe to Paramount+ in order to see what’s next — and of course, this makes all of the sense in the world. Why wouldn’t you want to build up your subscriber base? 1923 was not a cheap show to make, but the streaming service is hoping that it will be well worth the investment. This is a way to lock in viewers for a long period of time and hopefully, we’re also going to have a chance here to see this show shatter some records.

What is interesting about 1923 is that on paper, it seems like it’d be hard to surprise us. The ranch is already established at the start of this series; we also know where the Dutton family ends up. A big part of the intrigue here is going to be seeing how the cracks are filled in, and if there are a few new wrinkles from the past that will, somehow, impact the present.

