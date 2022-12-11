Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Schedule ideas

We tend to believe that there is a lot to look forward to when it comes to a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date at Starz. After all, just consider what we’ve heard so far! The Joseph Sikora series is already done in production and thanks to that, we’re mostly at a point now where we are waiting for some more news.

Obviously, it would be fantastic to hear more about a start date sooner rather than later, but it feels like there is no hurry when it comes to this. We haven’t even gotten a premiere date yet for Book II, and it feels abundantly clear at this point that we’re getting a start date for that first.

Based on the lack of some major announcements by Starz at the moment, it feels like we’re going to be waiting until at least the spring to see Force back on the air — and it could even be latter than that. What we wonder about is whether we’re going to see a pretty seamless run between Ghost, Force, and then Raising Kanan at the end of it all. Don’t be altogether shocked here if season 3 of the latter show starts in a similar spot to when it did in 2022, and some of the other shows are just pushed a little later.

With all of this in mind, don’t be too shocked if Power Book IV premieres later, and the schedule is arranged for the show to run through the early part of the summer. We don’t think this would hurt the show at all when it comes to the ratings; what matters the most is that the story is on-point. With Power veteran Gary Lennon on board as the season 2 showrunner, we have reason to be pretty darn optimistic.

