Do you want to get The Great North season 3 episode 11 return date at Fox, or even more news on what the future could hold? If that’s the case, we’ve got plenty of good news for you within!

First and foremost, let’s remind you that tonight is, in fact, the final installment of this calendar year. Just like with the rest of the network’s animated comedy block, there are no plans to air new installments over Christmas. It just makes no sense when it comes to the ratings and with that in mind, there is no reason to even entertain the idea.

Luckily, in the case of The Great North you won’t be forced to wait too long at all to see what’s coming on the other side of December 25. The show is actually coming back on January 1 alongside The Simpsons! We recognize that this may seem a little bit unusual, but it actually makes some sense for Fox to try and capitalize on an NFL lead-in however they possibly can. Also, it’s not as though there are a ton of people out there who have some sort of huge tradition for the evening of January 1. (Worst-case scenario, there may be a lot of people hung over from the night before.)

Want to know more about what The Great North season 3 episode 11 will look like? Well, the title here is “Arranger-ous Minds Adventure,” and the synopsis offers you a good sense of what lies ahead:

Moon and the Junior Janitors get involved with a teacher scandal. The rest of the family gets involved with a buncha crabs in the all-new “Arranger-ous Minds Adventure” episode of The Great North airing Sunday, Jan. 1 (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX (GRN-309) (TV-14 D, L)

Of course, we are expecting some other details to come out about what the remainder of the season could look like for this show, but you’ll have to wait a little while on that.

