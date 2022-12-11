Severance season 2 premiere date: A schedule plan for Apple TV+

Severance season 2 is coming to Apple TV+ down the road, and we don’t think we have to tell anyone how exciting this is. We are talking here about one of the most innovative shows out there, and this upcoming batch of episodes is a significant chance to up the ante.

So what sort of plan should the streaming service be coming up with moving forward? The story of season 2 is important, but the same goes for how it airs.

First and foremost, we should note that we don’t think there’s going to be any structural change to what lies ahead here. The first two episodes will likely be made available the same week and from there, we’ll get one installment every seven days. This is just speculation, but it is how Apple TV+ operates with a significant chunk of their releases. It also just makes a good bit of sense with a show like this. Everyone watching the whole season in a couple of days isn’t altogether useful to the show’s pop-culture potential. This is one where you want people to discuss it and come up with theories week in and week out; it may seem strange on the surface to compare Severance to The White Lotus, but they do actually have something in common in that regard.

The premiere date itself is important since you want to start this season at a time when it could really build up momentum. This is why, at least to us, a July / August 2023 start makes the most sense. This allows the show to come back before the fall TV schedule begins, and the same goes for the NFL. It allows Apple TV+ the time needed to get some people hooked. In doing this, they have an audience that hopefully, will want to stick with them the rest of the way even when the competition turns up. (Given that filming for season 2 will continue until May, we’re not sure it can start before this.)

