The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Hulu’s question

It goes without saying, but we think there will be a lot of excitement out there for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6. How can there not be? This is the final season of the show, and beyond just that, a story that could answer a good many questions that have been floating around out there for a good while.

Of course, this season will also set the stage for The Testaments, the adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s sequel story. There’s certainly going to be a lot of attention given to that.

At the moment, what you really have to wonder here is how long we’ll all be waiting, and also how intent Hulu will be to get this season on the air in a certain period of time. Filming is most likely several months away, and it feels close to a sure thing that we won’t be seeing new episodes in 2023. This means a 2024 start, but when in the year?

A lot of what’s going to happen here will be based almost entirely on when these episodes are actually edited and ready to air. We strongly think that the aforementioned streaming service will want the show back by spring 2024 at the latest, mostly so that it is eligible for the Emmys that same year. How much will Hulu push for that to happen? They may do their best, but don’t expect them to sacrifice quality for the sake of getting episodes out there at a certain period of time. This is the biggest original series that they’ve ever had. Two things matter at present above all else: That the final episodes are great, and that they also set the stage for The Testaments in a proper manner. Fingers crossed all parties involved stick the landing.

