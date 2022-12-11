Family Guy season 21 episode 11 return date at Fox

Following tonight’s all-new episode, are you curious to learn the Family Guy season 21 episode 11 return date over at Fox? If so, consider us 100% happy to help!

First and foremost, let’s start things off by nothing the following: You are going to be waiting for a little while to see what’s coming up next. There is no new episode next week, and nor will there be one the following week, either. We have officially reached the end of the show’s 2022 run tonight, which means we’ll have to wait a little while to see what the future holds.

So what is the plan moving forward? Well, for now we’re going to be waiting until we get around to Sunday, January 8 to see what’s next. While The Simpsons is actually coming back on New Year’s Day, you are not going to have a chance to see that with the Seth MacFarlane comedy. Because we are still a little ways away from the 8th, unfortunately there are no details as of right now for what the next episode will be. If you love Family Guy, though, you probably don’t need any specifics to get excited for whatever is going to be coming up next.

Rest assured that in general, there are still a number of things to look forward to when it comes to this show. There is a significant chunk of the season still to go and beyond just that, we don’t get a sense that Fox is planning to move away from it at any point in the near future. This remains about as valuable a franchise as there is within the animated space. (We’re sure that there will be some more announcements about the long-term future in the coming months, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled for that.)

